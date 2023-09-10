A man who was injured after allegedly being hit by a moving train in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last month succumbed at SMHS hospital this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports reaching said a man identified as Umar Najar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Najar, resident of Shangus Achabal was critically injured after being hit by a moving train in Awantipora on 26 August.

They said after the incident, he was shifted to B&J Hospital Barzulla for treatment, where he was shifted to SMHS Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries this morning at the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.