SRINAGAR, Jun 26: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man alongwith 380 fake gold biscuits in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police identified the accused as Javid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khanpora Baramulla who was nabbed during checking at Khanpora Bridge.

The accused was coming from Baramulla market towards Khanpora, and upon seeing the police checking party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.

During his search, 380 fake gold biscuits weighing 380 grams were recovered from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

A case under relevant sections of IPC registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations set in motion, police added.