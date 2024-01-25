Fatehpur: A man from Uttar Pradesh, who works in Saudi Arabia, has been accused of hatching conspiracy for contract killing of his wife in a remote village of Fatehpur district.

He assured Rs 3 lakh, including Rs 1 lakh to his cousin and Rs 2 lakh to the killers, for the job.

The revelations came to the fore when a joint team of Lalauli police, special operation group and surveillance team of Fatehpur police arrested four contract killers, allegedly involved in gangrape and murder of a woman near Khurma Nagar canal bridge road on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Rohit Lodhi, 20, Ramchandra Puttu, 23, Shivam Pancham, 24, and Sonu Lodhi, 21, all residents of Radha Nagar in Fatehpur district and they revealed the whole plot behind the crime.

