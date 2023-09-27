A man was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside a private car in Maloora area of Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday morning.

Reports reaching said that a man identified as Mohammad Asif Khan resident of Sultanpora Pattan was found unconscious inside a Wagon R car by locals near Maloora area this morning.

Subsequently, they informed the local police and they shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.