Man found dead in North Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in north Kashmir’s Sopore village on Wednesday morning.

Reports said, a dead body of a man was found in an unconscious condition in Duroo village of Sopore this morning by some locals.

They said that he was immediately taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed son of Ghulam Rasool of Ganai Mohalla Duroo Sopore.

A police officer said that the body has been taken to sub district hospital sopore for the post-mortem examination and after legal medico formalities body will be handed over to family for last rites.

The official further added that a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. (KS)

