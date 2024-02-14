English | اردو و
Man Dies of Suffocation from Gas Heater in Kulgam

A man died of suffocation caused by a gas heater at his accommodation in Pahloo area of Devsar belt in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. 

Officials told that a man identified as Karamat Hussain Choudary, son of Nazir Ahmad Choudary from Nowshera Rajouri was found dead at his accommodation in Pahloo, Kulgam.

They said the man has died probably due to a suffocation caused by a gas heater in his room.

Police party has been rushed to spot, to ascertain the facts, they added—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

