Sylvester daCunha, the creative genius behind the iconic “Utterly Butterly” Amul girl, has passed away on Tuesday evening in Mumbai.

DaCunha, a revered figure in the Indian advertising industry, had been associated with the renowned dairy brand since the 1960s. Alongside his art director, Eustace Fernandes, he co-created the beloved Amul girl, whose campaign reached its 50th anniversary milestone in 2016.

DaCunha made the pivotal decision to transform the butter brand’s previous “boring image.” His vision was to introduce a girl who would effortlessly make her way into Indian kitchens and capture the hearts of housewives.

Amul has long been known for its witty and clever moment marketing advertisements. The very first of these ads, in 1969, humorously mimicked the Hare Krishna movement with the caption “Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry.”

For five decades, the Amul girl, with a buttered toast in one hand and a quick-witted one-liner on her lips, has served as a commentator on the current cultural trends.

Following the news of daCunha’s passing, tributes flooded social media, with Pavan Singh, Amul India’s General Manager of Marketing, expressing deep sadness at the loss of the advertising maestro.