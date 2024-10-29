`Make in India’: Centre includes Kashmir cricket bats in notified handicrafts list

Srinagar, October 28: The Centre has included ‘Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat’ in the newly notified list of handicrafts.

Formalized through the Ministry of Textiles, the step will not only benefit bat manufacturers and artisans across the valley but will also contribute to the long-term growth of this traditional craft.

The revised list of handicrafts aims to enhance the coverage of all crafts practiced across India, thus addressing the challenges and difficulties faced by artisans. By including Kashmir willow Cricket bats in the category of notified handicrafts, bat-makers can now benefit from schemes and welfare measures under the National Handicraft Development Programme (NHDP) and the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS). Furthermore, the order facilitates the issuance and renewal of Pahchan ID cards for artisans, improving access to government support, incentives, and training.

Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has expressed gratitude to the Centre and J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Department for including ‘Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat’ in the newly notified list of handicrafts.

“We are immensely grateful to the Government of India and the Handloom & Handicrafts Department of J&K for recognizing the craftsmanship involved in making the famous Kashmir willow cricket bats of J&K. This acknowledgment will open new avenues for our artisans, ensuring financial security and promoting our products on both national and international platforms. We thank the Ministry of Textiles for this timely intervention, which will enable better access to resources and strengthen our heritage,” said Fawzul Vice President, CBMAK.

The Kashmir cricket bat industry, primarily based in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, is home to over 400 manufacturing units and supports the livelihood of thousands of skilled artisans. These artisans transform locally sourced Kashmir willow into premium-quality bats, which have gained global recognition for their craftsmanship. The sector not only contributes to local employment but also helps preserve a centuries-old tradition, blending artistry with sport.

The inclusion of willow bats in the official handicrafts list will ease the implementation of development schemes for the cricket bat industry and ensure greater participation from local artisans in skill enhancement programs. This step is expected to boost exports, strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and provide recognition of Kashmir’s unique contribution to the cricketing world.