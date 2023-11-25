New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Rajasthan to score a turnout record today during the assembly elections.

In a message on X, PM Modi urged all registered voters to poll in maximum numbers and wished the first-time young voters.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is being held today, with the BJP looking to end Congress rule in the western state amid a determined effort by the ruling party to retain power.

The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, along with four other state assembly elections, is scheduled for December 3.



