Make a difference, serve people with integrity: CM Omar to new CCE officers

Srinagar : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday distributed appointment orders among the selectees of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) at SKICC Srinagar, urging the newly appointed officers to serve the people with honesty, integrity and commitment.

Addressing the officers, the Chief Minister Omar said their appointment marked “a new beginning” rather than the destination of their journey.

He urged them to think about how they wanted to be remembered at the end of their careers, saying honest, capable and hardworking officers earn respect, while corrupt and dishonest are also remembered—but without respect.

“Don’t think you can do nothing until the system works with you. You can make the system if you want to,” Omar said, stressing that even an individual officer can bring change to the system.

Citing the examples of T.N. Seshan and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, he said officers should not hesitate to take initiative or wait for the system to change before making a difference.

The Chief Minister also reminded the officers that “there is a story behind every file”, saying every application and complaint represents a person’s problem, reason or compulsion that needs to be understood.

He asked them to focus on key challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, including improving the education system, retaining children in schools, improving cleanliness and the beauty of cities and addressing the impact of climate change.

Omar said the selectees had received an opportunity that very few people get and urged them to use their positions to contribute meaningfully to Jammu and Kashmir’s future.

He assured them of his support and said he would continue to follow their careers in the coming decades. “Take the right path, make the right decision and serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said, wishing the officers success in their careers.