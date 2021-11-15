Humanity was shamed after a minor married girl in Maharashtra’s Beed district was allegedly raped by 400 men including policemen in the last six months.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raja Ramasamy of the district said even policemen are alleged to have sexually exploited the victim. The survivor is two months pregnant and the three accused have been arrested till now.

“3 people arrested in an alleged case of rape of a minor married girl. The survivor is two months pregnant. Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, a case has been registered under the child marriage act, rape, molestation & POCSO,” said Raja Ramasamy.

In a complaint, the girl said she lost her mother a couple of years ago. Her father then arranged her marriage around eight months ago. However, she was allegedly beaten and ill-treated by her husband and in-laws.

As a result, she ran away and came back to live with her father, she said.

When he did not take her back, she took to begging at a bus stand at Ambajogai in Beed district. This is when she began to face sexual exploitation.

“I have been abused by many people. I went to Ambajogai police station several times to file a complaint, but the police took no action against the culprits. Instead, I was harassed by a policeman,” she told the child welfare committee.

This is not the first time such horrifying crime has come to the fore in Maharashtra. On September 22, a woman was allegedly raped by 29 men in Dombivali.

A special investigation team was constituted by Thane police officials to probe the matter. The police had also arrested 24 accused in the case and two minors were also detained.