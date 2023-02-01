JAMMU/DELHI: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first budget of Amrit Kaal that will put the country on a faster, sustainable and more inclusive growth path to achieve the goal of 5 Trillion Dollar economy.

The Lt Governor said: The first budget of Amrit Kaal presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to ensure sustained, equitable & inclusive growth and to achieve the milestone of 5 Trillion Dollar economy & to transform India into a global powerhouse.

Vision for Amrit Kaal-opportunities for citizens with focus on youth, growth & job creation, strong & stable macro-economic environment and priorities to farmers, women, marginalised sections, middle class & infrastructure will put the economy to its optimum growth path.

Increased investment on infrastructure and employment generation, green growth, agriculture accelerator fund, targeted funding for animal husbandry & Atmanirbhar Bharat Horticulture Clean Plant Programme & tourism promotion will have a force multiplier impact on economy, he added.

“Rapid growth & welfare of Aam Aadmi is at the centre of Budget 2023-24. Grateful to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating the tempo of growth in Handloom & Handicraft sector through PM VIKAS. It will greatly benefit lakhs of Artisans of J&K UT,” the Lt Governor observed.