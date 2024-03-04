LS polls: CEO reviews preparations in Jammu

JAMMU, MARCH 04: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today chaired a meeting here to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 in Jammu Parliamentary Constituency.

The meeting, among others, was attended by District Election Officers and SSPs of Jammu, Samba, and Reasi Districts.

During the meeting, extensive deliberations were held on District Election Management Plans for the Jammu, Samba, and Reasi districts. The new also held discussions on electoral roll Processes, logistical requirements, manpower management, risk management, EVM transportation, polling staff, and security arrangements.

The meeting also focused on allocating sufficient human resources, implementing SVEEP plans at the booth level, creating a comprehensive material management plan, secure route mapping, and developing an extensive training program for AROs, AEROs, and designated nodal officers.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the CEO instructed DEOs to establish robust control rooms in their districts to monitor various aspects, including EVM-carrying vehicles, communication from polling stations, and emergencies.

To enhance public participation in elections, the CEO instructed AROs to implement awareness campaigns at the booth level, involving BLOs, sports personalities, government employees, youth icons, and influencers and organizing sports events, rallies, competitions as well as door-to-door campaigns.

Emphasizing on the importance of Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF), the CEO instructed welfare officers to ensure clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid, and electricity for polling staff and security personnel on election day.