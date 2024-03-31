LS polls: 2 more candidates file nomination for Jammu constituency

Jammu, Mar 30: Two more candidates today filed their nomination papers from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency for the second phase of ensuing parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 26.

The candidates, including Surinder Singh as an Independent candidate and Jugal Kishore from the Bharatiya Janta Party, filed their nomination papers in the office of the Returning Officer Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

With the filing of nomination papers by these two candidates, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for 5-Jammu PC goes to four.

The last day for filing nomination papers is April 04, 2024, up to 03:00 PM—(KNO)