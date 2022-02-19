For the record, Puerto Rican Sofía Jirau has become the first fashion model with Down Syndrome

Down’s syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in extra genetic material from chromosome 21.

Down’s syndrome causes a distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability, and developmental delays. It may be associated with thyroid or heart disease.

According to NPR, Jirau joins 17 other women in Victoria’s Secret’s newest campaign, the Love Cloud collection, which features women described by the company as being from a “myriad of backgrounds”.

This group of women includes model Celilo Miles, a Native American firefighter of the Nez Perce Tribe.

“One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret,” she wrote. “I am Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down Syndrome! Thank you all for always supporting me in my projects. Thank you for seeing me as a model and making me part of the Love Cloud collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning,” Jirau wrote on Instagram.

According to `Raúl Martinez’, Victoria’s Secret’s head creative director, said, “Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand’s evolution. From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating.”

Jirau made her fashion world debut at New York Fashion Week in 2020, according to her official website. In addition to walking the ramp and featuring in fashion campaigns, she also launched an online store named “Alavett” in 2019 which offers clothing, accessories, and home products.