Aadhaar card is an essential document that serves as a unique identification proof for Indian citizens. It contains personal information such as name, date of birth, and biometric data, making it essential for various government and financial transactions. Losing your Aadhaar card can be an overwhelming experience, but it is crucial to take the necessary steps to retrieve it or obtain a duplicate card.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have also lost or misplaced your Aadhaar card, Here is a detailed guide on how to retrieve your Aadhaar card using different methods.

The UIDAI Self Service Portal is an online platform that enables you to retrieve your Aadhaar number and download a copy of your Aadhaar card. To do this, you will need to provide your name, date of birth, and the 12-digit enrolment number that is printed on your Aadhaar card.

Follow the below steps to retrieve your Aadhaar card using the Self Service Portal:

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI Self Service Portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home and click on the “Retrieve Lost or Forgotten UID/EID” button.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Select the appropriate option (Aadhaar number or enrolment number) that you want to retrieve.

Step 3: Enter your full name, registered email address, and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click on the “Get One Time Password” button.

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email address.

Step 6: Once the OTP is verified, you will receive your Aadhaar number or enrolment number on your registered mobile number or email address.

Step 7: Visit the UIDAI Self Service Portal again and click on the “Download Aadhaar” button.

Step 8: Enter your Aadhaar number or enrolment number, name, pin code, and captcha code.

Step 9: Click on the “Get One Time Password” button and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email address.

Step 10: Once the OTP is verified, you can download a copy of your Aadhaar card.



You can also call the UIDAI helpline at 1800-180-1947 (toll-free) or 011-1947 (local) to retrieve your Aadhaar card. The helpline is available from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, seven days a week.

Step 1: Dial the UIDAI helpline number (1800-180-1947 or 011-1947).

Step 2: Follow the IVR instructions and select the appropriate option to retrieve your Aadhaar card.

Step 3: Provide your name, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Once your details are verified, you will receive your Aadhaar number or enrolment number on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Visit the UIDAI Self Service Portal or an Aadhaar enrolment centre to download a copy of your Aadhaar card.

How get your Aadhaar Card at Aadhaar enrolment centre

If you are unable to retrieve your Aadhaar card using the above methods, you can visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre to apply for a duplicate Aadhaar card.

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Step 2: Fill out the Aadhaar Correction Form and provide your original Aadhaar card (if you have it), your biometrics (fingerprints and iris scan), and a copy of your ID proof.

Step 3: Pay the fee (if applicable) and submit the form.

Step 4: You will receive an acknowledgement slip with your enrolment number.