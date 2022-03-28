Mumbai: Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut has criticised Mandana Karimi for body shaming beauty blogger Azma Fallah inside the show ‘Lock Upp’.

Mandana says: “I believe in leveraging information power at the proper time.”

To this Kangana responds: “You cannot question my judgement, this is the last time I am warning you.”

Furthermore, there is a playout in which each inmate is handed a photo and are required to shred it and explain why they tore it, Kaidi with the maximum votes is tagged as ‘kachra’ (garbage) of the ‘Lock Upp’ house.

The majority of them shared Ali Merchant’s photograph. During the playout, Mandana tears Azma’s picture. Lastly, Ali is labelled as the ‘Kachra’ – Garbage of the Lock Upp house.

Later, Kangana also mentions that the blue team has experienced a different type of trauma after losing the task to which Azma also teases the blue team for losing the task.

Munawar replies to her by saying: “Give your 30-second footage some other day”. Kangana bashed Munawar by saying: “You also behave in a similar way and do the same thing to the orange team.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

