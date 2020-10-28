Local, Pak militant killed in Budgam encounter; police has good network in Srinagar: IGP

‘5 militants surrendered during encounters this month’

Srinagar, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir police Wednesday said that this year eight militants surrendered in live encounters across Kashmir of which five took place in October alone.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Kashmir range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said “one good thing has been happening this year is that surrenders took place during live encounters as well”.

“This year so far eight surrenders took place in live encounters in the Valley of which five militants surrendered in the month of October alone,” the IGP said, and termed it as a “welcome development.”

He reiterated his appeal to the new militant recruits to return and join the mainstream.

Asked about the encounters taking place in Srinagar and its outskirts, the IGP said it was because of the smooth flow of intelligence inputs and other technical information that Srinagar police comes to know about the militant movement in the city.

“Police has a good network in the city,” he said.

About Wednesday’s encounter at Mouchwa area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam, the IGP said that acting on a specific input, Srinagar police, Budgam police, army and the CRPF laid a siege in Mouchwa area and during the search, militants fired at the forces triggering a gunbattle Tuesday evening. “Today, morning two militants including a Pakistani militant Ilyas were killed. Second slain has been identified as Javaid Ahmed from Pulwama,” he said.

The IGP said that the role of Ilyas in highway attacks can’t be ruled out and that police are investigating their involvement.

“We gave full opportunity to militants who were trapped at Mouchwa to surrender. However, they refused. We give ample time to local boys who get trapped in encounters to lay their weapons. I once again appeal parents to urge their youth who have picked up arms to return back to the mainstream and live with their families again,” the IGP said. (KNO)