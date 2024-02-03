LK Advani to be Honoured with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India: PM Modi

BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning.

LK Advani is the most respected statesmen of our times, the Prime Minister said, adding that his contribution to the India’s development was monumental.

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour,” PM Modi said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Advani has served as the Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, besides heading several ministries. He has been a member of both Houses of the Parliament between 1970 and 2019.

“His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” said PM Modi.

