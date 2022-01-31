Liverpool has made this window’s biggest transfer in the Premier League by signing Colombian attacker Luis Diaz from FC Porto in a potential 60 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a surprisingly quiet transfer window in the early part of January, it has truly delivered in the last few days. Today being Deadline Day for transfer business, there will be plenty of the ins and outs before it slams shut.

In terms of actual signings, Liverpool made headlines yesterday after securing Luis Diaz from FC Porto for a potential fee of €60 million. The business marks the biggest Premier League incoming in this window, although, in Europe, it’s been Juventus’ capture of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

This season, Diaz has been in sensational form, scoring 16-goals and providing 6-assists in all competitions. Since last summer, the Colombian international was tracked by Liverpool and looked close to joining Tottenham Hotspur in this window.

With the help of their good relations with Porto, Liverpool ensured they had the chance to pip Tottenham for Diaz. The move has angered Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who even reportedly threatened action over the manner in which Liverpool executives conducted the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment you’ve been waiting for…



Luis Diaz is a RED 🔴 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/wl9koUlPgl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

Diaz will add great quality in an already dangerous-looking Liverpool attack. He will join Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in an all-star forward line. However, the Colombian attacker is also considered to become the long-term successor for Mane.

The signing will help Liverpool take some pressure off their overused attackers in the second half of the current season. They compete in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup competitions, and Diaz will play a good role in all those fronts.

Liverpool have paid a fee of €45 million for the transfer and will pay €15 million more in bonus payments based on the player’s performances in the coming seasons. The Reds are also targetting Fulham’s teenage forward Fabio Carvalho and could secure the signing, although the Championship side would want to keep him until the season ends.