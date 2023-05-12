Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has found a new chief executive for Twitter.

The new CEO will take over from Musk at Twitter Inc., which recently changed its name to X Corp., in the coming weeks. He did not provide a name.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, was in talks for the job. Linda Yaccarino has been with NBC Universal since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her current title is chairperson of global advertising and partnerships. She previously worked in the company’s cable entertainment and digital advertising sales divisions.

Yaccarino had spent 19 years working for Turner, where her last position was Executive Vice President/COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing, and Acquisitions.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk said in a tweet.