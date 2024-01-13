SRINAGAR: The prolonged dry spell in the Valley was interrupted as the Gurez sector in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed overnight light snowfall, accompanied by an increase in minimum temperatures in various areas, officials reported on Saturday.

A mild western disturbance impacted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, resulting in light snowfall in the Gurez region in north Kashmir.

Drass in Ladakh also experienced very light snowfall, with no accumulation reported.

During December, Jammu and Kashmir faced a 79% deficit in rainfall, and the initial week of January witnessed no precipitation. Overcast skies contributed to elevated minimum temperatures in several parts of the Valley, settling several degrees above the normal levels for this season.