Light rain, snowfall likely in J&K higher reaches

Srinagar: Light to moderate rain showers are expected in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while higher reaches may receive a spell of snowfall, according to a weather forecast.

No major weather activity is expected today, while light rain or snow showers may occur in a few areas on October 25.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir from October 26 to 28.

A brief spell of rain or snow cannot be ruled out in a few areas on October 29 and 30, although the weather is expected to remain mostly dry.

Mainly dry weather is forecast from October 31 to November 2, the forecast said.