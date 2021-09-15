Lifestyle diseases have fast crept into the lives of Kashmiris with almost every second guy complaining of being affected by one or many of them. The major reason for these diseases is change in food habits and lack of activity, things thousands of us have resorted to for years now. The overuse of smartphones and spending hours staring at a screen while gulping down harmful sodas and food high in carbohydrates and protein have turned out to be a major long-term health hazard for so many people in Kashmir. Endocrinologists are in demand these days as hundreds queue up outside private clinics and hospitals to get themselves treated for these diseases which they could have avoided. Lifestyle diseases can be defined as diseases linked with one’s lifestyle. These diseases are non-communicable diseases. They are caused by lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating, substance use disorders and smoking tobacco, which can lead to heart disease, stroke, obesity, type II diabetes and even lung cancer. The diseases that appear to increase in frequency as countries become more industrialized and people live longer include Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, atherosclerosis, asthma, cancer, chronic liver disease or cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, chronic kidney failure, osteoporosis, PCOD, stroke, depression, obesity and vascular dementia. Lifestyle disease may soon have an impact on the workforce and the cost of health care. Treating these non-communicable diseases can be expensive to treat. It can be critical for the patients’ health to receive primary prevention and identify early symptoms of these non-communicable diseases. These lifestyle diseases are expected to increase throughout the years if people do not improve their lifestyle choices. The ways to improve lifestyle would include giving up anything that is harmful for the body. People who smoke must give it up right away. At the same time, consuming a balanced diet is as important as being active throughout one’s workday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating healthy helps prevent, delay, and manage heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic diseases. A balanced diet of fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products is important at any age. If you are overweight, losing even 5% to 7% of your body weight can help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Experts say that Insufficient sleep is linked to the development and poor management of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Adults should get at least 7 hours of sleep daily. At the same time, one needs to be doubly cautious if he or she has a family history of a chronic disease, like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, or osteoporosis; they may be more likely to develop that disease themselves. Regular health check-up is a must to be aware of any such health related issues.