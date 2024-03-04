Life skills serve as toolkit, empower individuals: KU VC

SRINAGAR: To equip students and empower them with the necessary tools and abilities to navigate challenges effectively making informed decisions about life situations, the Students Counselling and Guidance Cell, Public Relations Centre (PRC), Kashmir University (KU), Monday inaugurated a two-day workshop here.

“On the directions of the Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan, the PRC is organising a series of initiatives sensitising masses about the significance of life skills,” an official release issued here read.

The workshop consists of technical sessions, wherein life skills coach, Madhavi Vincent Osta from Delhi-based Ed tech non-governmental organisation and Head, Department of ISR (Institutional Social Responsibility), Chandigarh University, Ashutosh Kumar, will impart hands-on training on life skills to around 40 participants.

In her message, Prof Khan congratulated the PRC for holding the workshop for the student community and for encouraging and sensitising the masses about life skills, the release read. “This will engage our students to understanding, assessing, and evaluating different life situations through meticulously devised life activities and that will serve as a toolkit and empower our students in handling life situations efficiently,” an official spokesperson in the release quoted Prof Khan as saying.

Dean, College Development Council, KU, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt, pitched for making life skills a part of the curriculum while highlighting the challenges and complexities of life.

Director Finance, KU, Bashir Ahmad Haji, underscored the relevance of the workshop and emphasised on communication skills and decision making.

Media Advisor, Dr Salima Jan, said that beyond academic knowledge, life skills such as communication, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence are essential for personal and professional growth.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mohammad Faheem Ul Islam, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session and also proposed the formal vote of thanks.