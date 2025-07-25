LG vows drug-free universities

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reiterated his resolve to combat the drug menace and make every university in Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.

He emphasized that only drug-free campuses can contribute to nation-building, a goal achievable through a few key initiatives.

The anti-drug drive must begin at the admission level, encouraging every student to take an oath to stay away from drugs. Every university should establish a ‘Say No To Drugs Student Committee’, supervised by faculty members, which will serve as an Early Warning Mechanism.

Universities must create a confidential reporting system and provide needy students with assured access to support via helplines like Tele-Manas. In addition to counselling and support systems, drug de-addiction content should be incorporated into the academic curriculum, he said.

He encouraged the youth of J&K to lead India’s development journey and provide innovative solutions to the nation’s pressing challenges.

“Youth will create a brighter future for J&K and ensure long-lasting peace and prosperity. In this 21st century, despite constant change and challenges, it is our youth— our most valuable asset—who possesses the power to drive the socio-economic revolution. Jammu and Kashmir, brimming with infinite possibilities, is empowering its aspiring youth with abundant resources and opportunities,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He was addressing the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora.

Yuva Connect is a flagship initiative under the Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Program launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the transformative platform for youth engagement, which aims to bridge the gap between young citizens and policymakers while empowering youth to become active stakeholders in nation-building.

He said the initiative is a step toward fostering structured youth engagement and building a stronger link between young citizens and policymakers.

“Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program aims to create a platform where youth can share ideas, engage in policy dialogues, and be inspired to contribute actively to India’s development journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had outlined four main objectives for Youth Connect: Engage, Encourage, Enable, and Inspire. Leveraging the MY Bharat platform, the program emphasizes fostering dialogue, participatory governance, and leadership development among India’s youth, thereby preparing them to contribute effectively to the country’s growth and development journey towards 2047.

The program is designed to inspire young minds to engage actively in civic and national issues. It creates structured opportunities for youth to share their ideas, participate in policy dialogues, and articulate their perspectives on matters of national importance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.