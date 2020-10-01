LG visits slain Babar Qadri’s home, offers condolences to his family

Srinagar; J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday visited the family of slain advocate Babar Qadri in Hawal, Srinagar.

He spoke to Babar’s father, Mohammad Yaseen Qadri, his brother Zafar Qadri and expressed his condolences. The LG assured them all support from the government.

Last Thursday, Qadri shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Hawal area of the city. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Qadri had been practicing law in Jammu and Kashmir for more than a decade. A student activist, Qadribecame well-known for taking up cases of juveniles booked under various state government laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA). He was a regular on TV news channel panels and was invited as an expert on Kashmir affairs by several national broadcasters.