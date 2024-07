BUDGAM, JULY 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family members of deceased Special Security Force (SSF) Personnel, SGCT. Kulbir Singh, at their residence in Budgam.

The Lt Governor paid homage to SGCT. Kulbir Singh, and recalled his selfless service to the nation. He extended his condolences to the family and assured all assistance and support from the government.