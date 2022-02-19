SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the UAE’s investment in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During last month’s successful visit of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to the UAE, many Emirate companies have shown interest for investment in Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome the investments by the UAE in Jammu and Kashmir including logistics, healthcare, and hospitality sectors,” Modi said.

Last month, J&K signed five MoUs with Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, Century Financial, Noon E-commerce, and others.

`Century Financial’ will invest $100 million and set up three hotels and one commercial-cum-residential complex in the Union Territory. The MoU was signed in a special event presided by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Century Financial is owned by Bal Krishen, a son of the soil who hails from the Doda district.

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary, Industries Ranjan Prakash Thakur, and Bal Krishen in presence of Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, and several distinguished UAE-based business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said: “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the development of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. We are happy to see the interest shown by UAE’s big business houses and leaders in supporting this vision of our honorable Prime Minister. Global business & industry are waking up to the vistas of opportunity in J&K.”

“Despite pandemic, neither the pace of economic and policy reforms nor the implementation of key infrastructure projects has slowed in any way in UT and we as responsive administration will continue to respond to business’s concerns”, he added.