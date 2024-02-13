LG Sinha Urges Against Supporting or Joining Those Spreading Chaos and Rumours in J&K

Without naming any regional political party, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said though there are few elements trying to spread chaos and confusions about J&K, but there is no need to pay heed, support or join their ranks.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘J&K Sambaav’ event held at Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi. “There are few elements spreading wrong information about J&K, but I want to say there is no need to support and join their ranks,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as per KNS said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has seen a massive change in last 4 to 5 years under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and exhibiting this reformation to the people of cou try and abroad the government has held seven-day long J&K Sambaav event here today. “After independence, J&K has seen a huge influx of tourists including foriegners. Before two years J&K recorded 1.87 cr, then 2.17 lac tourist flow respectively. Also there has been 2.5 percent increase in foriegner tourist arrivals,” LG Sinha said.

Replying to a query, LG Sinha said the aim of granting reservation to Paharis of J&K was to bring them into mainstream class to utilise their endeavors in nation building. “This was an effort that those left in past decades to rope in them into mainstream part. I believe there should a role and contribution of every person if we wish to make India a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said appealed to media to play its role in making people of country and abroad aware about changes happened in Jammu and Kashmir in last 4 to 5 years. (KNS)

