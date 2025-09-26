LG Sinha to chair UHQ meeting

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.The meeting would commence at 11 am. The Unified HQ is the high command of security and intelligence operating in J&K.

Sources told that the Lieutenant Governor will review the current security scenario in the region and the meeting would discuss winter preparedness, recent LoC escalation by Pakistan and other important issues.

They said that LG Sinha will be briefed by top-rung officials about the existing security situation in J&K, including at the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders in the UT.

Army’s Northern Commander Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Chief Secretary, Atal Duloo, heads of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies will attend this crucial security review meeting.

Pertinently, LG Sinha had chaired the last UHQ meeting in May this year after the success of ‘Operation Sindoor.’

He had directed the security agencies to conduct “precise, intelligence-led operations” in order to neutralise terrorists and dismantle their “support cells.”— (KNO)