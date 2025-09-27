LG Sinha summons one-day assembly session on Oct 23

Srinagar: Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned one-day Assembly session on October 23 in Srinagar.

According to a notice, LG Sinha has summoned the Assembly session under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, on October 23 at 10.00 am.

“In terms of Rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, all the members are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the session on the appointed date, time and place,” reads the notice.