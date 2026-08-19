LG Sinha Sets 2040 Vision for SMVDU, Calls for Global Leadership in AI

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday outlined an ambitious vision for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), urging it to emerge as a leading global knowledge and innovation centre by 2040, with greater focus on artificial intelligence, advanced research, entrepreneurship, industry linkages and solutions to real-world problems.

LG Sinha attended the 23rd Foundation Day celebrations of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU). He felicitated the achievers and delivered a keynote address that outlined a vision for the University’s future and its role in nation-building.

Extending warm greetings to the University family, the Lieutenant Governor described the day as a celebration of foresight, resolve, and sustained efforts that has transformed SMVDU into a centre of knowledge, innovation, and social responsibility.

He emphasised that the University, blessed by Mata Vaishno Devi, carries in its name the tradition of devotion, strength, and faith, inspiring millions across India and the world.

The Lieutenant Governor said that a university is not built by its buildings but by ideas, dreams, and possibilities.

He highlighted the role of visionary leadership, dedicated faculty, and curious students in shaping institutions that nurture not only knowledge but also humility, sensitivity, and responsibility towards society.

Reflecting on SMVDU’s journey, the Lieutenant Governor lauded its achievements in education and research.

He noted that faculty members have secured around 140 research projects, including international collaborations, and established a state-of-the-art AI and Deep Learning Lab. The University has received 14 patents, incubated 30 start-ups, and launched innovative programmes such as peer-learning.

He urged the institution to strengthen industry, academia relations by organising open-house meetings to commercialise patents and innovations.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the true measure of a university’s success lies in its students and alumni, who carry forward its reputation through their contributions to society and the nation.

He encouraged SMVDU to leverage government initiatives such as the Rs. One lakh crore research fund announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 15th August 2026 and the PM Research Chairs scheme launched earlier this year, to ensure maximum participation in national innovation efforts.

“In the contemporary world, research and innovation becomes meaningful when it finds solutions to real problems, improves the quality of life in society and brings positive change to the lives of ordinary citizens through its contributions across different fields.

On 15 August, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, made a historic announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort and allocated Rs.1 lakh crore. He called upon the youth of the country to focus on research and innovation, saying that they should come forward with ambitious dreams. The Government of India had created a robust system of financial support, and that no young person would now face lack of resources.

I would like the Vice-Chancellor to constitute a team comprising faculty members and selected students so that the maximum possible number of applications may be submitted from this University,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In his speech, the Lieutenant Governor underscored that education is the most powerful investment for universities, society, and the nation. He cited foreign university’s success in generating revenue through innovation and research as an example, urging Indian universities to aspire to similar heights by focusing on research, innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

The Lieutenant Governor identified key challenges facing Indian universities, including limited research, shortage of faculty, lack of accountability and weak industry linkages. He called for a change in mindset, urging institutions to ask not “What should we teach?” but “What problems must we solve?”

He emphasised that India’s youthful population, creativity, and risk-taking ability are its greatest assets, and universities must transform students into creators of opportunities rather than mere job seekers.

Highlighting India’s strengths, the Lieutenant Governor pointed to the nation’s ability to innovate at low cost, its cultural and linguistic diversity, and its vast diaspora. He urged SMVDU to connect these strengths with its research ecosystem and create solutions for real-world challenges in healthcare, rural economy, urbanisation, and digital innovation.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasised the importance of holistic education, calling for the promotion of sports, arts, literature, debates, and cultural activities alongside science and technology. He encouraged the University to engage with rural communities, promote sustainable development, and adopt best practices from global education models such as emphasis on fieldwork, industry partnerships, and a strong vocational training system.

Looking ahead, the Lieutenant Governor presented a comprehensive vision for SMVDU by 2040. He urged the University to become a leading global knowledge centre, establish advanced research facilities in AI, robotics, biotechnology, and climate science, and develop digital learning networks across rural Jammu Kashmir. He also called for international student-exchange programmes to strengthen global collaboration.

He said the ultimate purpose of education is not limited to economic development but also the creation of creative human beings who understand themselves, respect nature, and recognise their responsibility towards humanity. He urged SMVDU to harmonise modernity with human values and to resolve to become a pilgrimage centre of knowledge, a laboratory of innovation, and a beacon guiding society towards progress.

“On this Foundation Day, I urge all of you to move beyond established paths and work courageously on the important issues. As efforts are undertaken in this direction, we should ask ourselves: What do we possess that other countries do not? Our nation’s greatest wealth and strength is the passion, ingenuity and daring spirit of our youth. We must remember, the light of education becomes complete only when it moves beyond the walls of the University and reaches the last person in society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor invited suggestions from various stakeholders for the establishment of the state-of-the-art International Museum of Goddess at Katra.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated the Self-Help Group’s Bakery unit at SMVDU.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Suresh Kumar Sharma and Gunjan Rana- Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range; Kumar Abhishek, Deputy Commissioner Reasi; Members of University’s Executive Council; Heads of various educational institutions; senior officials, faculty members, staff, and students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University attended the foundation day celebrations.