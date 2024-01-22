Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya.

In a post on X, Office of LG J&K wrote,”Today the entire world is witnessing a wonderful, unimaginable stream of spiritual bliss. Hearty congratulations and eternal best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya.”

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled on Monday at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The ceremony is being held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion.