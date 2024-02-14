English | اردو و
LG Sinha Pays Homage to Slain CRPF Personnel on Pulwama Attack Anniversary

On the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the tragic incident. In a message on X, LG Sinha honored the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs, stating that the nation would always be grateful for their courage and selfless service.

The Pulwama attack, which took place on February 14, 2019, resulted in the loss of 40 Indian soldiers when a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy with an IED-laden vehicle. In response, the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on February 26, 2019, targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan. These strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pulwama attack and were aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure.

During the airstrikes, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter plane, crossed into Pakistani territory while chasing Pakistani jets. His aircraft was shot down, and he was captured by Pakistani forces. However, India’s swift response and the subsequent events demonstrated the country’s resolve in combating terrorism and defending its sovereignty.

The Pulwama attack and its aftermath serve as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation’s security and territorial integrity.

