LG Sinha meets PM Modi in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, July 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

In a post on X, PMO India said, “Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, @manojsinha, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.

Sources told a local news agency that the Lieutenant Governor apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of several key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the robust arrangements made for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

LG Manoj Sinha is also believed to have briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of infrastructure projects, the security situation, and other important issues in Jammu and Kashmir.