Shopian: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, marked the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony for an array of development initiatives valued at over Rs 110 crores. The esteemed Lt. Governor inaugurated projects amounting to Rs 93 crores, encompassing the addition of two new blocks for transit accommodation in Allowpora Keegam, the enhancement of the Trenz playfield, the development and upgrade of playgrounds in K-Hallan Keller, transit accommodation facilities for Transhumant Tribals at Lal Ghulam, and the improvement of various roads, including the Bijbehara – Shopian road, Pudsoo to Kapren causeway, Braripora Zirpora Mantribugh Nildrang road, Pinjora Khan to Sofanaman Pahnoo road, Mohanpora Imamsahab Alamgunj road, and Drangnard to Keller block road.

Furthermore, the Lt. Governor laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 17.92 crores, including the creation of a stadium equipped with a synthetic football turf at Dragad, the construction of synthetic basketball and volleyball courts, the development of a synthetic volleyball court and associated facilities like dug-outs, practice pitches, and changing rooms at Vishroo Keller, as well as the upgradation of roads connecting Dobipora to Molo Dangerpora and Reshnagri to Mandijan.

During this momentous occasion, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartfelt congratulations to the District Administration, PRI representatives, and the local residents. He emphasized that these projects, dedicated to the community, will fortify the local infrastructure and empower individuals from all walks of life. In his words, “The new sports infrastructure projects for which the foundation stone was laid will transform Shopian into a significant center of sporting culture, providing modern resources and facilities for training, mentoring, and support to compete at the national and international level.”

The Lt. Governor also issued directives to officials, urging them to adhere strictly to project timelines and ensure close coordination with relevant departments and executing agencies for the successful completion of these new initiatives