LG Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Sukhnag Sozni embroidery cluster at Magam.

Set up by J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB), `SFURTI Heritage Cluster’ will deliver a holistic approach towards the development of Sozni craft from production to marketing stage while catering needs of at least 500 artisans.

“Vocal for Local initiative has exposed J&K’s cultural & artistic heritage to the world. This sector faced many challenges due to Covid but it certainly has the potential to take UT’s economic growth to a higher trajectory & to provide employment to a large pool of our youth,” said Sinha.

The government has taken various steps to make the handicraft sector more competitive, and boost exports. The government is determined to ensure capacity building, foster innovation, best-in-class infrastructure, and easy access to credit & market.

“Creativity of all the craft artists will be more productive in future with government focused investment in skill development, modern technology, innovative business practices which will directly contribute to the increased earnings of craftsmen,” Sinha said.