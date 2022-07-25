Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated Digital J&K week, which will showcase citizen-centric IT initiatives.

“Inaugurated Digital J&K week, which will showcase citizen-centric IT initiatives that have helped in bringing about greater transparency in governance and ease of living for citizens. Digi-Mela in districts will generate awareness about digital solutions and new technologies,” LG said in a tweet.

“Directed stakeholders to formulate short-term goals of 3-6 months and long-term vision statements to transform core ICT infrastructure, governance & services for ease of living, accessibility, innovation to transform J&K into digitally empowered society and knowledge economy,” LG said in another tweet.

