LG Sinha Honors Medal Winners of Nat’l & Int’l Competitions for 2021-22 and 2022-23

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored medal winners of National and International Competitions for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 today. He extended congratulations to all the athletes and coaches for their exceptional performances.

A total of 368 sportspersons across 17 disciplines were awarded special cash prizes totaling Rs 1.35 crore, directly deposited into their bank accounts through the DBT mode. Notably, Aqsa Gulzar received Rs 12 lakh, while Sohan Kamotra was awarded Rs 8 lakh for their achievements in Pencak Silat and Chess disciplines, respectively.

During the event, the Lt Governor inaugurated a state-of-the-art Synthetic Football Turf at Parade Ground, Jammu, worth Rs 4.83 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the Synthetic Hockey Field at Bandhurakh, valued at Rs 4.85 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor praised the modern sports infrastructure built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to provide world-class training and support to J&K’s sportspersons.

He commended Para teams and women athletes for their remarkable performances in major sporting events, expressing optimism for continued success on the international stage.

Emphasizing the government’s efforts to promote sports at all levels, the Lt Governor highlighted initiatives such as youth engagement drives, sports infrastructure development, and the formulation of a new sports policy.

He noted the completion of 702 sports projects in recent years, including the construction of athletic tracks, synthetic hockey fields, and synthetic football fields across various districts.

Appreciating the role of the Sports Department, Sports Council, and associations in promoting sports activities, the Lt Governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to the welfare of sportspersons.

He pledged to expedite the recruitment process for sportspersons and interacted with budding players, handing over sports kits and equipment.

The event was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Sh Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Ms Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, along with senior officials, eminent sports personalities, and a large gathering of youth.