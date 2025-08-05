LG Sinha hands over 250 job letters to family members of terror victims

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 158 families of terror victims at a function held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, as part of an ongoing initiative to support those who lost their loved ones to terrorism.

The latest distribution is part of a larger effort under which 250 such families will be provided appointments. Of these, 158 received their letters today, while the remaining beneficiaries will be handed over their appointment orders at the district level in the coming days.

The families belong to different parts of the Valley, including Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara in north Kashmir; Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar in central Kashmir; and Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag in south Kashmir. They have endured decades of hardship following the loss of their family members in violent incidents perpetrated by terrorist outfits.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha expressed solidarity with the families, acknowledging their pain and resilience. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering justice and meaningful support to those who have long suffered in silence.

This is part of a continuing outreach by the J&K administration. On July 13, 40 next of kin of terror victims received appointment letters in Baramulla, followed by 80 families in Jammu on July 28. The initiative aims to provide both recognition and rehabilitation to those deeply affected by terrorism in the Union Territory.