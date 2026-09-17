LG Sinha Greets PM Modi On Birthday, Announces ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ Across J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a message, LG Sinha said, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Your visionary leadership in shaping a self-reliant, developed and progressive New India continues to inspire all of us. I pray for your long, healthy, and vibrant life as the nation collectively strives to fulfill your grand vision for the country.”

He announced that ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from 17th September to 17th October will be dedicated to the Prime Minister’s 25 years of dedicated and selfless public service.

Under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, 12 service programmes, including ‘Seva Diwas’, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, medical camps, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, assistance to Divyangjan and youth programmes, will be organised across the UT, he said.

LG Sinha called upon citizens to participate actively and devote themselves to the selfless service of the community.