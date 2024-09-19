Kashmir

LG Sinha Condoles Demise of Former IAS Officer Mohammad Shafi

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the demise of former IAS officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Pandit.

The text of the Lieutenant Governor’s message is as follows:

“Saddened by the demise of Shri Mohammad Shafi Pandit ji. He had an illustrious career as a bureaucrat and served with distinction. He will be remembered for his significant contributions to public service and civil society. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief”.

