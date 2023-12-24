Srinagar: Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, conveyed his condolences on the passing of former Jammu and Kashmir Police senior officer Mohd Shafi, who was tragically killed while praying in a Baramulla mosque on Sunday.

LG Sinha said that the cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared.

Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Shri Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 24, 2023

