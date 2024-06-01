LG Sinha casts vote in Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh

Srinagar, June 01, KDC: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cast his vote today in Mohanpura village, Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency, Ballia, UP Parliamentary Constituency. Sinha emphasized the importance of a high voter turnout to strengthen the democratic process.

Arriving at the polling station early in the morning, Sinha, accompanied by local officials and security personnel, participated in the electoral process with enthusiasm. After casting his vote, Sinha urged all eligible voters to come out in record numbers and exercise their franchise, reported Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com.

“Voting is not just a right but a responsibility for every citizen. I urge everyone voting today to turn out in record numbers and strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise,” Sinha stated. “A high voter turnout is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. It reflects the people’s commitment to shaping their own future through democratic means.”

The Election Commission of India has made extensive arrangements in the last phase to ensure a smooth and secure voting process across the state. Special measures have been implemented to facilitate voting for the elderly and differently-abled, ensuring inclusivity in the democratic process. (KDC)

