SRINAGAR, Jun 25: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinah today attended the Award Ceremony of ‘Pedal for Peace’ Cycle Race -2023 organized by Jammu Kashmir Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt Governor felicitated the winners and congratulated them for showcasing great enthusiasm, commitment and passion. This year, 2557 Cyclists in 8 categories participated in ‘Pedal for Peace’.

“Enthusiasm and commitment of young generation to move forward with one goal and one resolve is the biggest asset of J&K administration. The entire country is proud of our youth for channelizing their energy and transforming the J&K UT into land of Enterprise, Innovation and Invention,” the Lt Governor said.

“Pedal for Peace is a symbol of peace, progress and prosperity and all the efforts are being made to ensure that our youth can improve the sporting talents they have, provided with opportunities to excel and their unique qualities are celebrated,” he added.

At the award ceremony, the Lt Governor highlighted the key endeavours of the UT Administration to promote sports culture in the J&K UT.

Sport as a universal language brings together all sections of society and unites people. It is the most powerful tool for holistic development and helps in achieving broader goals, the Lt Governor observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a rising aspiration among the youth to transform India into a developed nation. Today, our youth, especially our daughters, are scripting new history in every sector. Their determination, dedication and hard-work are ensuring inclusive development of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

He lauded the Jammu Kashmir Police for inspiring youth and providing them opportunity to realize their aspirations through its unique initiative like Civic Action programme.

The Lt Governor called upon all the sections of the society to come together to fight drug menace.

It is necessary to foil nefarious efforts of the neighboring country and build a drug-free Jammu Kashmir, he said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; R K Goyal, ACS, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP; SJM Gillani, ADGP J&K Armed Police, senior officers of Police and Civil Administration; members of J&K Cycling Association, prominent sports personalities attended the felicitation ceremony.