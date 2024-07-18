LG pays obeisance at Mata Sidhlakshmi Asthapan

ANANTNAG, JULY 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Sidhlakshmi Asthapan, Lokbhawan, Anantnag, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Har Bah’.

He prayed for the well-being of all and the peace and prosperity of J&K.

The Lt Governor also joined the devotees in the Maha Yagya, organized by the Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust, on Ashadh Shukla Paksha Dwadashi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the people from all sections of the society to work together with the administration to preserve and protect the ancient shrines and places of religious importance.

He also reiterated the commitment of the government to improve facilities for the pilgrims of holy pilgrimages in Jammu Kashmir.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; members of Terathraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust and devotees in large numbers were present.