LG meets families affected by cross-border firing; vows revenge

SRINAGAR, MAY 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in Uri and took an assessment of the damage to the civilian area and residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the residents and directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety and security.

During his visit to the safe shelter centre in Baramulla, the Lieutenant Governor met the families affected due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan and assured them that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is taking all possible measures for their safety and security, and necessary actions are being taken to protect every resident of Uri.

He also met the injured residents of Uri at the GMC Baramulla and prayed for their quick recovery. He directed the officials to provide the best possible treatment and care to the injured.

“The nation is wholeheartedly behind the affected families in all aspects. We will avenge their suffering by defeating the enemy,” the Lieutenant Governor said.