LG meets Czech Ambassador; invites business leaders to invest in J&K

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today invited trade and business leaders from the Czech Republic to explore the limitless opportunities in Jammu Kashmir.

Sinha was interacting with Dr. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, who called on him at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.

The Lt Governor discussed with the Czech Republic Ambassador the investment potential of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sectors like Industries, Tourism, Start-ups, Handloom, Handicrafts, Food Processing, Agriculture & allied sectors.

He also spoke on the historic and transformative changes the UT of J&K is witnessing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Jammu Kashmir is on the verge of becoming a notable success story among Indian states and a global model for socio-economic development,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the progressive reforms and futuristic policy interventions have positioned Jammu Kashmir as the preferred destination for investors across the globe.

“Jammu Kashmir is set on a path of growth that will bring about momentous and historic changes. The government has taken decisive and bold measures to remove barriers obstructing development, propelling J&K towards becoming a resilient and self-reliant Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

H.E Dr. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India reiterated the commitment of the Czech Republic to deepen the partnership with India, with a dedicated focus on nurturing mutual growth and collaboration.

Guneet Chaudhary, Consul of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh for J&K; Adam Podhola, Third Secretary in the Embassy of Czech Republic; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department and Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, JKTPO were present during the meeting.