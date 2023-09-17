Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the concluding session of the J&K Start-Up Conclave 2023 in Srinagar on Saturday. During his speech, he extended his congratulations to the Department of Industries and Commerce J&K for organizing this unique event in collaboration with various stakeholders and startups from the Union Territory.

In his announcement, the Lt. Governor revealed that the UT Administration has developed the Jammu and Kashmir Start-Up Policy 2023, which is scheduled for notification next month. He emphasized that this policy would serve as a blueprint for fostering innovation, job creation, and driving economic growth. It would also ensure entrepreneurs receive essential support, access to markets, and the necessary infrastructure for their entrepreneurial journeys.

The J&K Start-Up Policy is anticipated to unlock opportunities in cutting-edge sectors that remain untapped in the region. Notably, it includes a provision for Seed Funding, offering one-time assistance of up to Rs. 20 lakhs in four equal installments to government-recognized start-ups. Additionally, a Capital grant of up to Rs. 50 lakhs per incubator will be provided for the establishment or expansion of incubator and accelerator infrastructure, with a goal of ensuring at least one incubator in each district.

The Lt. Governor highlighted the comprehensive Start-Up Assistance Program, which will provide mentorship and support to aspiring young entrepreneurs. He also expressed the UT Administration’s vision to collaborate with Startup India, angel investor networks, financial institutions, and prominent educational institutions under this initiative.

In a significant move towards fostering innovation and economic growth, the Lt. Governor announced the allocation of 11,200 sqft of competitively priced built spaces in Rangreth for IT, ITES, and tech startup sectors. Additionally, surplus spaces at JKEDI will be made accessible to startups.

The Lt. Governor underscored the importance of institutionalized interactions between business leaders, experts, policymakers, and academia during the conclave, emphasizing that these interactions are a vital component of the UT administration’s strategy to rapidly transform J&K’s Start-Up Ecosystem.